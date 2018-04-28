Several cars of a CN train carrying sulfur derailed near Meyerthorpe on Friday afternoon.

A total of fourteen trains derailed on Greencourt Road at approximately 4 p.m.

CN said there were no injuries or threat to public safety, and asked the public to stay away from the area of Highway 22 north of Range Road 85 as they removed the cars and product Friday evening.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Meyerthorpe is approximately 130 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.