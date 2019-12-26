EDMONTON -- Officials with CN Rail are working to determine the cause of a train derailment in Fraser-Fort George, British Columbia Thursday morning.

Early reports indicate that 23 railcars derailed at approximately 7 a.m. on Dec. 26.

One user on Twitter captured photos of the derailment, showing multiple railcars on their sides.

At least one grain car is in Moose Lake. Tracks torn up as well. pic.twitter.com/fg8hP1gHhc — Dónal O'Beirne (@DonoYEG) December 26, 2019

No one was injured and none of the railcars were carrying dangerous goods, according to a statement from CN Rail.

Emergency responders remain on scene.