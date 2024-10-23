Coalition looks to tackle rising pessimism among young people

Policy leaders of the past and future met on Wednesday to discuss how to grow Canada's economy inclusively and sustainably.

The University of Alberta hosted the Coalition for a Better Future in the morning.

Co-chairs Anne McLellan, former Liberal MP and deputy prime minister, and Lisa Raitt, former Conservative cabinet minister and deputy leader of the official opposition, both attended the meeting with U of A students.

McLellan told CTV News Edmonton polling commissioned by the coalition has found a high degree of anxiety and pessimism among young people, who previously have been the most energetic and enthusiastic demographic.

Global politics and war, climate change and the economy are some of the most common stressors, McLellan said.

"We cannot afford to lose them, we can't afford to have them drop out of school, we can't afford to have them move to another country. We need their productive capacity. So we want to come and talk to them first hand about what economic growth means to them and what their ideas are in terms of how we create a more inclusive sustainable economy for everybody," McLellan said in an interview.

McLellan says she and Raitt were approached about founding the coalition in 2021 when it was obvious more collaboration and focus on a long-term economic plan was needed.

The group's advisory council consists of 12 representatives from major industries who meet annually to discuss Canada's progress on climate change, economic resilience, quality of life and more.

Using as an example the fact that all members of the coalition have committed to achieving net zero by 2050 – each by their own method – McLellan said, "There are some things that are more important than partisan squabbles and bickering."

She added, "Collaboration is key. It doesn't mean you can't have difference(s)."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Cam Wiebe