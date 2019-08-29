A drug trafficking investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team led to three arrests and the seizure of drugs and cash in Edmonton last week.

"This was an investigation that began in July and focused on three suspects who were previously known for drug trafficking and similar offences in British Columbia," Mike Tucker, ALERT spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.

The arrests were made on Aug. 20, with the assistance of Edmonton police.

Matthew Bailey, 28, and Morgan De La Ronde, 22, both from Kelowna, and Devon Burtch, 26, from Kamloops were all charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited device.

Search warrants were executed at a home in the Garneau neighbourhood and a storage facility in the Lewis Farms Industrial area.

ALERT seized:

4.8 kilograms of cocaine

$16,380 cash

Two prohibited handgun magazines

Two BMW vehicles

Tucker said the items seized suggest involvement in drug trafficking and organized crime. ALERT will be sharing the intelligence gathered in this investigation with their counterparts in British Columbia.