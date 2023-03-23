Cocaine, cash, cars seized during Edmonton drug bust

A five-month investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams has resulted in the seizure of drugs, $11,000 and four vehicles.

ALERT announced the bust Thursday. The investigation started last October and included the search of four homes and four vehicles "linked to the drug trafficking operation."

“Officers were able to identify several suspects, and seized several pieces of equipment which were being used to produce large, commercial-sized quantities of product," Sgt. Jeff Woodliffe said in a news release.

"This tells us that this was a much bigger, sophisticated operation.”

Officers seized:

2.6 kgs of cocaine;

28 grams of methamphetamine;

10 kgs of a cocaine buffing agent; and

$11,000 in cash.

ALERT did not announce any charges or say where the homes they searched are located within Edmonton.

ALERT encourages anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).