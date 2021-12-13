Cocaine, fake police clothes, weapons seized in Grande Prairie drug-trafficking raid

RCMP obtained and executed two search warrants on Dec. 3, 2021. Officers found cocaine and cash in a vehicle, and clothing with police markings, firearms, drug paraphernalia and pills, and more than 1,000 rounds of assorted ammunition in a Grande Prairie home. (Courtesy: RCMP) RCMP obtained and executed two search warrants on Dec. 3, 2021. Officers found cocaine and cash in a vehicle, and clothing with police markings, firearms, drug paraphernalia and pills, and more than 1,000 rounds of assorted ammunition in a Grande Prairie home. (Courtesy: RCMP)

