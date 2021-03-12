EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton men were arrested in Grande Prairie, Alta., after police seized cocaine, oxycodone tablets, and cash.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's (ALERT) Grande Prairie organized crime team seized 524 grams of cocaine, 137 oxycodone tablets, and $9,225 in cash on Feb. 25.

Grande Prairie RCMP assisted with the search of an apartment and a vehicle in relation to the investigation.

Mohammed Muntasar Dawood, 24, and Hussain Ali Matroud, 23, have both been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

ALERT believes the two men were involved in street-level drug sales.

“Street-level drug sales prey upon people’s addictions, and with that comes a number of related property-type crimes and offences," ALERT regional teams' Insp. Sean Boser said in a news release.