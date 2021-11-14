Cody Coverchuk crowned Canadian professional bull riding champ at finals in Edmonton

Bull riding action took over Rogers Place, the home of the Edmonton Oilers, on Nov. 13 as riders competed in the PBR Canada championship (Source: PBR/Covy Moore). Bull riding action took over Rogers Place, the home of the Edmonton Oilers, on Nov. 13 as riders competed in the PBR Canada championship (Source: PBR/Covy Moore).

Edmonton Top Stories