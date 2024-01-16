EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Cold' case in Alberta woods: Police nab frigid, fleeing firearms suspect

    Drayton Valley map
    Share

    There was no need to yell 'Freeze!'

    When RCMP tracked down a man suspected of firearms violations who had dashed into woods north of Drayton Valley, Alta., on Friday, temperatures in the area had dipped toward -40 C.

    In a media release, Mounties said they had received a report of a suspicious truck in the ditch on Highway 22 near Township Road 502.

    When officers arrived at the scene about 10 kilometres north of the town of about 7,300, the driver had already fled the scene.

    Police searched the abandoned truck, which sported a licence plate and a VIN number that didn't match, and found a sawed-off shotgun, bear mace and ID of a person known to them.

    Officers and a K-9 unit tracked down the suspect in a wooded area less than a kilometre from the highway and arrested him.

    The 41-year-old man from St. Albert was subsequently treated for hypothermia and charged with multiple weapons and controlled substance charges as well as multiple probation violations.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News