Cold Lake drive-by shooting 'targeted': RCMP

EDMONTON -

Information about a drive-by shooting is wanted by northern Alberta Mounties.

Police say no one was hurt when shots were fired at a Cold Lake home on 20 Street around 6:15 a.m. on Monday.

"Members patrolled the area extensively but no suspect(s) or vehicle were located. RCMP believe this was not a random act," Mounties said in a statement.

Anyone with information or video footage from the Nelson Heights area between 6 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. was asked to call police.

Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.