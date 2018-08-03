A Cold Lake man is facing multiple drug charges after a search warrant July 26.

Police executed a search warrant at a Cold Lake residence and seized eight ounces of Psilocybin (a psychedelic mushroom), two ounces of cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis and approximately $2,000 in cash.

Jeffrey Francis Burke, 32, is facing four drug-related charges, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Burke is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.