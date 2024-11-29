Cold Lake RCMP investigate hit-and-run involving pedestrian in northern Alberta

Cold Lake RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Mounties were called to the collision on Nov. 11 around 5:40 p.m. where they said a person was driving a truck eastbound on Highway 28 near Casino Dene, and hit a 45-year-old man from Cold Lake First Nation

He suffered non-life threatening injuries – a sole broken collarbone.

The truck fled the scene and continued driving towards Cold Lake.

RCMP are looking for either a 2019-2013 GMC Sierra 1500 or a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run are urged to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the P3Tips online tool.