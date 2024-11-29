EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Cold Lake RCMP investigate hit-and-run involving pedestrian in northern Alberta

    Alberta RCMP. Alberta RCMP.
    Share

    Cold Lake RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

    Mounties were called to the collision on Nov. 11 around 5:40 p.m. where they said a person was driving a truck eastbound on Highway 28 near Casino Dene, and hit a 45-year-old man from Cold Lake First Nation

    He suffered non-life threatening injuries – a sole broken collarbone.

    The truck fled the scene and continued driving towards Cold Lake.

    RCMP are looking for either a 2019-2013 GMC Sierra 1500 or a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a missing passenger side mirror.

    Anyone with information about the hit-and-run are urged to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the P3Tips online tool.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News