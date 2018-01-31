Eight people are facing numerous charges after RCMP seized $75,000 worth of stolen property at a Cold Lake First Nations residence.

Mounties investigated a complaint about a stolen generator that led them to the residence on Monday. Upon arrival, police found several people with stolen property in plain view, and after obtaining a search warrant, they found the following:

  • Three Ford Super Duty trucks
  • A vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number
  • An ATV
  • A License plate
  • Military uniforms
  • Tires and wheels
  • A Honda Generator

RCMP said a small amount of cocaine and bear spray were also found inside the residence.

The following eight people are facing a total of 56 charges in total:

  • Whisper Collins, 28
  • Calvin Jacknife, 47
  • Cody Spence, 19
  • Nathan Waskewitch, 31,
  • Samatha Gadwa, 23
  • Laine Martial-Solway, 19
  • A 17-year-old female
  • A 16-year-old male

They are all scheduled to appear in court on February 14.