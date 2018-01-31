Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Cold Lake RCMP seizes $75,000 in stolen property, eight people taken into custody
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 6:10PM MST
Eight people are facing numerous charges after RCMP seized $75,000 worth of stolen property at a Cold Lake First Nations residence.
Mounties investigated a complaint about a stolen generator that led them to the residence on Monday. Upon arrival, police found several people with stolen property in plain view, and after obtaining a search warrant, they found the following:
- Three Ford Super Duty trucks
- A vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number
- An ATV
- A License plate
- Military uniforms
- Tires and wheels
- A Honda Generator
RCMP said a small amount of cocaine and bear spray were also found inside the residence.
The following eight people are facing a total of 56 charges in total:
- Whisper Collins, 28
- Calvin Jacknife, 47
- Cody Spence, 19
- Nathan Waskewitch, 31,
- Samatha Gadwa, 23
- Laine Martial-Solway, 19
- A 17-year-old female
- A 16-year-old male
They are all scheduled to appear in court on February 14.