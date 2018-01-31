Eight people are facing numerous charges after RCMP seized $75,000 worth of stolen property at a Cold Lake First Nations residence.

Mounties investigated a complaint about a stolen generator that led them to the residence on Monday. Upon arrival, police found several people with stolen property in plain view, and after obtaining a search warrant, they found the following:

Three Ford Super Duty trucks

A vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number

An ATV

A License plate

Military uniforms

Tires and wheels

A Honda Generator

RCMP said a small amount of cocaine and bear spray were also found inside the residence.

The following eight people are facing a total of 56 charges in total:

Whisper Collins, 28

Calvin Jacknife, 47

Cody Spence, 19

Nathan Waskewitch, 31,

Samatha Gadwa, 23

Laine Martial-Solway, 19

A 17-year-old female

A 16-year-old male

They are all scheduled to appear in court on February 14.