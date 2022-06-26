Cold Lake region to receive new ambulance provider this September: AHS
Cold Lake region to receive new ambulance provider this September: AHS
After nearly five decades, a new ambulance provider will assume emergency medical services in Cold Lake, Alta., this fall.
According to Alberta Health Services, starting Sept. 1, the Cold Lake Ambulance Society (CLAS) will no longer administer EMS in the region. A new provider, Associated Ambulance, will provide the northeastern Alberta city with three ambulances.
Associated Ambulance operates in 21 rural municipalities across the province with 38 ambulances, delivering services from advanced to basic life support, AHS says.
"AHS and CLAS have enjoyed a strong working relationship, and we thank CLAS for their partnership and longstanding service to their community," said Rob Barone, EMS North Zone associate executive director, in a statement.
The city, Associated Ambulances, and CLAS will work together to properly transition EMS operations and ensure service "remains robust and sustainable," AHS said.
All staff members of CLAS will be offered a chance to transition to working for Associated Ambulance, AHS added.
AHS works with partner agencies to deliver ambulatory care in rural communities.
Formed in 1975, CLAS was a locally driven non-profit organization with a volunteer board of directors, management, and a full-time operations manager to oversee the work of paramedics and administrative personnel.
The organization decided to cease ambulance operations, AHS said.
Kevin Nagoya, City of Cold Lake chief administrative officer, commended CLAS for its almost 50 years of service and dedication to the community.
"The City of Cold Lake is looking forward to a strong working relationship with Associated Ambulance and we are pleased to know the staff who have served our community for so many years will continue to be the ones providing service in the future," Nagoya added.
"We extend thanks to our CLAS paramedic staff and administrative personnel for their commitment in the provision of quality healthcare to the Cold Lake area residents," said Debra Petrochsky, Cold Lake Ambulance Society president.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada pledges funds as G7 develops response to famine fallout from Russian invasion
Canada pledged $50 million to prevent Ukrainian grain from going to waste on Sunday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to work with G7 nations on further measures to halt the famine caused by the Russian invasion of the embattled country.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on inflation, the convoy protests, abortion rights and gun control
David Cohen has been the United States' Ambassador to Canada since November 2021, and in the time since, both Canada and the United States have experienced a series of shared challenges. In an interview at his official residence in Ottawa, Cohen opens up about the state of the relationship.
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in Germany
Russian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe
Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.
Live updates: G7 nations seek to counter Chinese influence
The latest on the G7 summit: The Group of Seven leading democratic economies has formally launched at its annual summit a global infastructure and investment partnership aimed at pushing back China's influence in the developing world.
Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service
Norway's prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service Sunday at Oslo Cathedral for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
People with COVID-19 can infect and sicken cats and dogs by cuddling them: study
Cat and dog owners who cuddle their pets when infected with COVID-19 could end up making the animals sick with the virus, according to a Canadian study.
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
Calgary
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
Shooting in southeast Calgary under investigation
Police are looking for suspects after they say a man was injured in a shooting late Saturday.
-
Skiing in the sun: Banff's Sunshine Village offered extended fun
If you are looking for some more time on the slopes even though it's already summer, you might be pleased by an opportunity at Banff Sunshine Village.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. NDP elects Carla Beck as new leader
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party has elected Carla Beck as its new leader.
-
'After all these years': Christies Mayfair Bakery celebrates 90th anniversary
When Ennio Muzzolini walked into Christies Mayfair Bakery in 1965 interested in purchasing the small bakery on 33rd Street, he never imagined he’d one day be looking on as hundreds of people lined the block to get their hands on a baguette, cinnamon bun or wood-fired pizza.
-
Elk Ridge Open canceled after heavy rains: PGA Tour Canada
Organizers have decided to cancel the Elk Ridge Open due to an “inordinate amount of rain.”
Regina
-
Sask. NDP elects Carla Beck as new leader
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party has elected Carla Beck as its new leader.
-
Here’s where you can fly on Swoop from Saskatchewan
The ‘ultra low fare’ carrier Swoop entered the Saskatchewan air travel market earlier in June and currently serves three domestic routes out of Regina and Saskatoon.
-
A field of dreams: Sask. residents purchase grasslands for preservation
Over 400 people contributed to the Field of Dreams project, which led to the purchase of a large track of prairie grasslands for preservation.
Atlantic
-
HMCS Kingston and Summerside set off for Operation Reassurance
As HMCS Kingston and Summerside pulled away from Halifax Harbour and deployed for Operation Reassurance, there was no shortage of emotion from family members who came to see them off.
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
Toronto
-
Hundreds of thousands celebrate return of Toronto Pride parade to downtown streets
Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Toronto on Sunday as the city's Pride parade returned for the first time in two years.
-
55 outdoors pools now open in Toronto for evening and weekend swimming
There are now more than 50 outdoor pools open across Toronto where people can go to beat the heat.
-
Toronto heat warning continues Sunday, but temperatures expected to cool down by evening
A heat warning remains in place for the remainder of the weekend in Toronto, but temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday evening.
Montreal
-
Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal
A man in crisis stabbed several people Sunday morning in downtown Montreal, leaving one dead and three injured.
-
Firefighters working to put out major blaze in Montreal's east end
The Montreal fire department (SIM) is advising citizens to avoid the intersection of Sherbrooke St. East near Durocher Ave. as a major building fire is blazing.
-
Montreal med students working to help those addicted to opioids
McGill University medical students are trying to help treat people who are addicted to opioids. They say many aren't equipped to handle the withdrawal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa high school students petition to remove principal over alleged racism
Students at Hillcrest High School in Ottawa took part in a walkout after some students say they have been victims of racist treatment. Allegations of racism have been swirling at the school for months and now the Ottawa Carleton District School Board is investigating the incidents.
-
Ottawa wards with the highest and lowest crime rates
There were approximately 36,260 reported Criminal Code of Canada offences in Ottawa in 2021, up eight per cent from 2020. Police reported 7,116 violent crimes and 29,146 non-violent crimes in Ottawa last year.
-
Good Samaritan helps paddlers in distress on the Ottawa River
A Good Samaritan jumped into action on Saturday to help four people who were on paddleboards and heading towards rapids in Ottawa’s west end.
Kitchener
-
Encampment developments, field trips, new hospital: Top stories of the week
The latest developments for encampments in Waterloo Region, field trips being paid for, and a new hospital for the area round out the top stories of the week.
-
'COVID-19 lingers on': Essential caregiver warns pandemic not over
An essential caregiver in Waterloo Region is looking to remind the community that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and the protections in place for the most vulnerable may not be enough.
-
Arson from three years ago still under investigation in Long Point, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are asking for the public's help with an arson case from three years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Collision closes Highway 17 at Spanish River Bridge
OPP Tweet: Highway 17 closed at Sand Bay Road at the Spanish River bridge.
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A person was taken to hospital after a shooting on the Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island Friday.
-
Holistic Healing Fair returns to Sault Ste. Marie
The Holistic Healing Fair is back in Sault Ste. Marie following a two-year absence.
Winnipeg
-
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in Gimli
Residents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.
-
'We can't believe it': Winnipeggers come together to throw surprise baby shower for new Ukrainian couple
A Winnipeg woman is making sure a couple from Ukraine is feeling right at home as they prepare to welcome their first child.
-
'In a crisis': Deaths of Indigenous women in Winnipeg spark calls for safe housing
Lori Ann Mancheese's death is now one of five women in the span of about a month being grieved by members of the province's Indigenous community. Winnipeg police say three of those women were murdered.
Vancouver
-
A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres
With a heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, several cities have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available and where.
-
Port Coquitlam opens community centre for residents displaced by large apartment fire
Firefighters in Port Coquitlam extinguished a large fire in an apartment building on Wilson Avenue overnight.
-
3-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Sunday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek additional victims of apparently random sexual assault spree
Victoria police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting several strangers in quick succession in the city's downtown Saturday night.
-
Portable pyramids producing food for those in need in Victoria
Each of the 28 pyramids holds 136 plants, which the Harvest and Share Food Society distributes to local food banks when they're mature.
-
'Linen heist' on Quadra Island leaves resort out $1,500 worth of supplies, RCMP say
Mounties on Quadra Island are investigating what they call a "linen heist" at a local resort.