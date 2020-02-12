EDMONTON -- Police are asking for help from the public to find a Cold Lake woman who hasn't been seen since Nov. 1.

Jenny Lynn Badger, 20, was reported missing on Jan. 27, nearly three months after she was last seen.

Her last social media was on Jan. 10, but police have been unable to confirm if she is the one who made the post.

She is described as Indigenous, 5'4" weighing about 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they are concerned for Badger's safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.