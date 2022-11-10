Cold spell produces another record-setting morning
Nine record lows were set in Alberta Thursday morning.
In the Edmonton region, only the Stony Plain weather station hit a new record low, with temperatures bottoming out at -23.8. That breaks the old record of -21.0 from 1966.
The main Edmonton weather station (Blatchford) wasn't even close to a record, though. The morning low of -20.7 was a long way off the record of -30.0 from 1940.
Edmonton Int'l Airport's weather station set a record low on Nov. 9, but "only" dropped to -24.4 in the morning of Nov. 10. The record low for that station remains -27.3 in 2019.
Rocky Mountain House was one of Alberta's coldest spots, with a record-setting low of -28.9. That beats the previous mark of -26.7 from 1986.
Here's the full list of record lows courtesy of Environment and Climate Change Canada:
Sundre Area
New record of -28.1
Old record of -26.9 set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Stony Plain Area
New record of -23.8
Old record of -21.0 set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Rocky Mountain House Area
New record of -28.9
Old record of -26.7 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Barrhead Area
New record of -27.8
Old record of -27.2 set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Whitecourt Area
New record of -24.4
Old record of -21.8 set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1942
Brooks Area
New record of -27.2
Old record of -26.0 set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Drumheller Area
New record of -25.0
Old record of -23.8 set in 2019
Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Esther Area
New record of -28.4
Old record of -27.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Highvale Area
New record of -24.1
Old record of -21.0 set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold spell produces another record-setting morning
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta received no federal help to deal with border blockade last winter
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian-Canadian man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
A Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the United States for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
'Love Sick': Trove of Bob Dylan's teenage love letters for sale
A deeply personal collection of love letters in which a teenage Bob Dylan tells his high-school sweetheart that he envisions changing his name and selling a million records is going up for sale in Boston.
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
Calgary
-
Teen found guilty of manslaughter in New Year's Eve hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A teen was found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer Thursday
-
Ottawa ghosted Alberta during Coutts border blockade: text messages
When Alberta asked Ottawa for help to clear the Coutts blockade in early February, the federal government didn't respond until the blockade ended.
-
2-alarm fire breaks out at Calgary condo complex
One person has been taken to hospital and a 48-suite building has been evacuated after a two-alarm fire at a southeast Calgary condo building.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal council invites the public to tour its new shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is inviting the public to tour its new emergency shelter in Fairhaven, following public concern over safety and diminishing property values.
-
‘They really don't appreciate it’: Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline
Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
Regina
-
'It's not worth it': Sask. families still feelings effects of 400 cancelled WestJet flights from weekend service outage
Some Saskatchewan families are still dealing with travel disruptions caused by a service outage at WestJet over the weekend.
-
Feds 'changing goalposts' with 2035 net-zero electricity grid target: Sask. premier
Saskatchewan's premier said the federal government is “changing goalposts” with its proposed target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
Atlantic
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospitalizations and cases
Nova Scotia is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Thursday.
-
Limited ticket packages available for 2023 World Juniors in Halifax, Moncton
A limited number of ticket packages are now available for the general public to purchase for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
Toronto
-
Ontario to consider more sites for new 2+1 highway system. Here's how it works
The Ontario government will consider additional locations to implement a new 2+1 highway system following the conclusion of the current pilot project, the Ministry of Transportation confirmed Thursday.
-
Ontario parents say they're now travelling to the U.S. in search of children's medication
A Canada-wide shortage of children's medication, amid a surge of respiratory infections, has forced some Ontario parents to head south of the border in search of solutions.
-
Toronto hospital warns of 'significant' wait times and delays this weekend
A hospital in Toronto is warning of “significant service and wait time delays" this weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequin: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of a Quebec woman whose body was mistaken for a mannequin says police and firefighters have received training to help them avoid making similar errors.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney share BeaverTail, making good on campaign promise
Ottawa's incoming mayor and his opponent in last month's election fulfilled a campaign promise on Thursday: going out for BeaverTails.
Kitchener
-
Crash in Norfolk County leaves one dead, four injured
Provincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 24. They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others, including a child, are in hospital.
-
Rise in virus cases prompts renewed health warnings
Hospitals across Canada are seeing an increase in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases. Health experts are urging people to take precautions as they predict a "tough" Winter season.
-
New stop signs installed at Punkeydoodles Corners after deadly crash
A month after a crash claimed the life of a Wilmot Township woman, two large stop signs and a flashing light have been installed at Punkeydoodles Corners.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Many jobs to fill in White River, Ont.
Not only is White River, Ont., the birthplace of Winnie the Pooh, here are some other things that might surprise you about this northern Ontario town.
-
Ontario looking for design proposals for Hwy. 11 pilot project
Eleven months after announcing a 'first of its kind in North America' road project in northeastern Ontario, the province is asking for design proposals for the 2+1 pilot on Highway 11.
Winnipeg
-
'This needs to happen now': Manitoba plans to end mandated overtime, add 2,000 health-care workers
A provincial action plan to add 2,000 workers to Manitoba’s health-care system and end mandated overtime is a step in the right direction, advocates say. On Thursday, the province announced a new health human resource action plan which will see $200 million of new funding go towards the retention, training and recruitment of health-care staff across the province.
-
Manitoba has no current plans to bring back mask mandate: premier
Manitoba’s premier says the province currently has no plans to reintroduce a mask mandate, even as federal officials recommend people wear masks again to help avoid strain on hospitals during respiratory virus season.
-
Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon
Vancouver
-
Health officials warn of pediatric hospital surge as B.C. MLA questions value of vaccine outreach materials
Hours after the country's top health officials warned of a growing surge of influenza, RSV and other viruses sending children to hospital in droves, a Liberal MLA questioned the value of BCCDC pamphlets containing vaccine information.
-
Police seek witnesses to collision that killed 86-year-old pedestrian in Vancouver
A driver struck and killed an 86-year-old woman near the intersection of Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue in Vancouver last week, and police are asking the public for help with their investigation.
-
Nearly a year after Abbotsford flooding, B.C. adds $41 million to recovery efforts
Ahead of the one year anniversary of B.C.'s devastating floods, the province is investing $41 million into ongoing efforts to recover from the disaster.
Vancouver Island
-
Massive fire destroys four businesses in Parksville, B.C.
A massive fire ripped through a strip mall in Parksville, B.C., on Wednesday night, gutting two restaurants, an animal hospital and the offices of the local newspaper.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria man who stole from investors sentenced to house arrest, must pay $77K in restitution
A Victoria man has been handed a two-year conditional jail sentence and was ordered to pay $77,000 in restitution to five victims after he took money from investors for his own personal use.
-
Humpback whale found dead off Haida Gwaii, B.C., was struck by vessel, researcher says
The body of a young humpback whale that was found dead Saturday off the coast of Haida Gwaii, B.C., showed signs of blunt-force trauma consistent with a vessel strike, according to a researcher who was briefed on the initial necropsy report.