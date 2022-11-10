Cold spell produces another record-setting morning

Nine record lows were set in Alberta Thursday morning.

In the Edmonton region, only the Stony Plain weather station hit a new record low, with temperatures bottoming out at -23.8. That breaks the old record of -21.0 from 1966.

The main Edmonton weather station (Blatchford) wasn't even close to a record, though. The morning low of -20.7 was a long way off the record of -30.0 from 1940.

Edmonton Int'l Airport's weather station set a record low on Nov. 9, but "only" dropped to -24.4 in the morning of Nov. 10. The record low for that station remains -27.3 in 2019.

Rocky Mountain House was one of Alberta's coldest spots, with a record-setting low of -28.9. That beats the previous mark of -26.7 from 1986.

Here's the full list of record lows courtesy of Environment and Climate Change Canada:

Sundre Area

New record of -28.1

Old record of -26.9 set in 2019

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Stony Plain Area

New record of -23.8

Old record of -21.0 set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Rocky Mountain House Area

New record of -28.9

Old record of -26.7 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Barrhead Area

New record of -27.8

Old record of -27.2 set in 1940

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Whitecourt Area

New record of -24.4

Old record of -21.8 set in 2019

Records in this area have been kept since 1942

Brooks Area

New record of -27.2

Old record of -26.0 set in 2019

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Drumheller Area

New record of -25.0

Old record of -23.8 set in 2019

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Esther Area

New record of -28.4

Old record of -27.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Highvale Area

New record of -24.1

Old record of -21.0 set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1977