

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The recent cold snap over the holidays has put a temporary halt to many popular outdoor activities in Edmonton.

The extreme cold has forced a partial closure of Snow Valley Hill for the next two-and-a-half days, with temperatures expected to drop to -40C with wind chill, by Friday.

“There's going to be ebb and flow throughout the year,” Snow Valley Ski Club Marketing and Communications Manager Tim Dea told CTV News. “There will always be freeze outs or something to that effect. It’s unfortunate that it’s during the holidays when people have more time to come out and stay longer on the hill.”

Snow Valley is hoping to have the ski hill up and running on Sunday.

The annual hockey game between the Edmonton Police Service and McCauley neighborhood youth has also been disrupted by the frigid weather.

The McCauley Cup was set to take place this week but was forced to reschedule for the first time in nearly a decade.

The game has been postponed to Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 1 p.m.

Although the blistering cold may affect the amount of visitors to the Hawrelak Park ice castles, the freezing has shown it has its positives as well.

“It makes it a little bit tougher for us to work in for our crew,” Ice Castles lead artist Christian Denis said. “It does slow it down in that sense, but otherwise for the castle itself, it's spectacular, we've got some beautiful formations happening.”

The Ice Castles are still scheduled to open next Friday.

With files from Nahreman Issa