Cold weather can't stop Can Man Dan campout

Despite temperatures expected to drop to -36 C overnight, local philanthropist Dan Johnstone will be camping out in south Edmonton, collecting food and cash for the Edmonton Food Bank.

Also known as Can Man Dan, he will be sleeping in the back of a truck outside of the Southbrook Sobeys at 1109 James Mowatt Trail for three nights and four days for the Can't Stop the Good Christmas Campout.

"Hopefully it warms up here soon," Johnstone said. "If not, I'll be busy getting donations in and out so I'll keep warm, hopefully."

Johnstone will be accepting donations in person at the Sobey's until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, and he's hoping to raise 15,000 kilograms of food and $15,000.

"It's a pretty big goal to hit in four days, but if I know Edmonton – the City of Champions – we'll make it happen because the food bank needs it."

His family relied on the food bank when he was growing up, Johnston said, and this fundraiser is a way to give back. It's especially important now, he added, with so many people accessing the food bank.

"Too many kids use the food bank and I can't let them go hungry this holiday season," he said.

The Edmonton Food Bank sees over 30,000 people access hamper programs every month.

Donations can be made online at the Edmonton Food Bank website or canmandan.org.