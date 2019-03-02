Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Cold weather warning issued for all of Alberta
Environment Canada placed all of Alberta under cold warnings on Saturday. (Courtesy: Environment Canada)
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 10:06AM MST
Last Updated Saturday, March 2, 2019 10:08AM MST
It may be a new month, but Alberta is seeing the same cold weather.
The entire province has been placed under an extreme cold warning Saturday.
Environment Canada said wind chill values in the early morning reached between -40 and -50 C.
The cold is expected to lessen throughout the afternoon, and then return in the evening.
Edmontonians can expect to see a high of -19 C and a low of -30 C.
Environment Canada advised Albertans to take precautions when they go outside, and with their pets.