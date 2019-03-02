It may be a new month, but Alberta is seeing the same cold weather.

The entire province has been placed under an extreme cold warning Saturday.

Environment Canada said wind chill values in the early morning reached between -40 and -50 C.

The cold is expected to lessen throughout the afternoon, and then return in the evening.

Edmontonians can expect to see a high of -19 C and a low of -30 C.

Environment Canada advised Albertans to take precautions when they go outside, and with their pets.