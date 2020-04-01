EDMONTON -- This will Edmonton's coldest April 1st since 2002. We had a high of -10 on April Fool's Day that year and we're aiming at the same mark today.

In fact, today might even end up colder than '02 because of wind chill.

Edmonton has had wind chills in the mid -20s this morning.

Through the afternoon, wind chills will be in the -15 to -20 range and then we'll get some calming this evening.

That thermometer high of -10 is about 20 degrees colder than last year's April 1st.

The average high for April 1 in Edmonton over the past 10 years is +6.5 degrees.

No sign of warming this week. Similar temperatures (minus the wind) Thursday.

Friday should be a degree or three milder.

I've pulled the Sat/Sun forecast highs back closer to -5.

Beyond the weekend - warmer next week with highs near zero Mon and in the 0 to 5 degree range Tue/Wed/Thu.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud. Could see a few scattered flurries.

Wind NW 15-20.

Wind chill: -25 range this morning & -15 to -20 range most of the afternoon.

High: -10

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Wind easing through the evening.

9pm: -14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -10

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -8

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -4