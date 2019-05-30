

CTV Edmonton





Edmontonians have a chance to buy a piece of the Coliseum’s history.

“Imagine the sheer number of events that have happened at the Coliseum over the years. Lots of laughs, smiles, oohs and ahs and probably some tears as well,” said Lyall Brenneis, manager of the Exhibition Lands Transformation Project.

Seats are being sold in pairs and the city said about 5,000 are available from all levels of the Coliseum.

There are both floor-mount and wall-mount seats available and each pair is being sold for $230 including tax.

The city said there is no limit on how many pairs one person can buy however original floor-mounted and wood-back upper deck seats will have a limit of two pairs per person.

Because of the high volume of seats being sold, buyers will not be able to request a specific seat number, row or section. The seats are being sold as is.

The sale will be available online through a third-party auction house for at least two weeks.