Collectibles and cosplay: Edmonton Comics and Entertainment Expo returns for the weekend

All things comics, sci-fi and fantasy will be on full display at the Edmonton Comics and Entertainment Expo this weekend.

Celebrities, voice actors, vendors and creators will gather for a three-day celebration of fandom that will fill the halls of the Edmonton Expo Centre.

This year marks the first time the expo will be fully-licensed, allowing guests to enjoy adult refreshments while they experience the sights and sounds of the event.

There are also various licensed after-parties including playing board games like Dungeons and Dragons, cosplay dance parties and a comic book discussion with creators, writers, artists and fans for the late-night crowd.

Along with collectors, vendors, artists and costumes, a wide-array of celebrities from all reaches of entertainment are attending the comic expo for autographs and meet-and-greets.

Grant Gustin, who plays the title character in The Flash television series, is set to appear at the expo alongside his co-stars Tom Cananagh, Carlos Valdes and Danielle Panabaker.

Star Trek: The Next Generation fans rejoice as Jonathan Frakes, who plays Cmdr. Riker on the series, will make an appearance. Anthony Daniels and Temuera Morrison, who portray C-3PO and Boba Fett in Star Wars and Book of Boba Fett, respectively, will also be attending the expo.

As for voice actors, the lineup is downright legendary for fans.

Peter Cullen and Frank Welker, who are the original voice actors for Optimus Prime and Megatron in the 80s classic cartoon Transformers, are set to appear at the expo, Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid and Phil Lamarr of Futurama and Family Guy will also be in attendance.

The expo also has plenty of family attractions such as a Kids' Zone, a Disney princess meet-and-greet, video game booths, cartoon academy workshops and even cosplaying dogs.

The Edmonton Comics and Entertainment Expo begins Friday, Sept. 20 and will run until Sunday.

