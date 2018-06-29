After ALERT announced a Sylvan Lake doctor had been charged for allegedly trying to arrange for sex with a child, the Alberta College of Family Physicians said he has been replaced as the organization’s president.

ALERT said Dr. Fred Janke was arrested Thursday, June 28 in Edmonton.

It’s alleged Janke had been involved in sexually explicit online conversations with an individual he met online. ALERT said the conversations moved towards Janke trying to arrange for sex with the person’s five-year-old daughter.

As it turns out, Janke had actually been communicating with someone working undercover for the Victoria Police Department, and the child did not exist.

The Victoria Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit had been carrying out online investigations – and once they tracked the individual down to Alberta, the investigation was passed along to the ALERT ICE Unit.

The 62-year-old doctor has been charged with making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child, making child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Until Friday, Janke had been president of the Alberta College of Family Physicians. The organization released a statement Friday afternoon saying it was “shocked and saddened by the allegations.”

“Effective immediately, Dr. Vishal Bhella (President-Elect) has assumed the role of President, Alberta College of Family Physicians.”

“Please be assured that our focus remains on operations and to provide programs and services to our valued members.”

Janke is an associate professor for the family medicine department at the University of Alberta, and has worked as a family physician in Sylvan Lake for nearly 30 years.

A spokesperson for the University of Alberta issued a statement Friday, and said the university would not comment on the investigation, but would cooperate with investigators. The spokesperson said he was still an employee of the university.