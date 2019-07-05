The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a collision between and Edmonton Police Service vehicle and a cyclist.

According to police, officers were searching for three people who abandoned a stolen vehicle around 2 a.m. on July 3.

One of the officers tried to stop what appeared to be a masked man on a bicycle near 94A Street and 129A Avenue. The man didn’t stop and the officer continued to pursue him, driving in a marked police vehicle with the emergency lights on.

The two collided and the 43-year-old cyclist was seriously injured. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

It was later determined that the cyclist was not one of the three people officers were searching for.

ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances of the collision and the actions of the police officer.

No further information will be released while ASIRT’s investigation is underway.