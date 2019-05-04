Traffic is being rerouted around the 40 Street and 121 Avenue intersection following a two-vehicle collision.

Police were told a Ford Fusion Hybrid was travelling north on 40 Street when it collided with a Subaru Sedan travelling east on 121 Avenue.

The woman driving the Subaru suffered minor injuries. She was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, Edmonton Police Service said.

The major collisions unit remains on scene.