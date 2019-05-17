

CTV Edmonton





Colton Steinhauer has been found guilty on two counts of first degree murder.

Steinhauer is one of three people who robbed and killed two Mac's clerks in December 2015.

The jury has recommended consecutive sentences, meaning Steinhauer would not be eligible for parole for 50 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 5 and 6, 2019.

More to come...