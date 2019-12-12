EDMONTON -- An Edmonton neighbourhood is lighting up the holiday season again this year, and helping to feed the community.

YEG Candy Cane Lane begins Thursday, welcoming people to the festive displays every night until the new year.

"What you can expect is an amazing opportunity for family to get together and to come out and start celebrating the holidays," co-organizer Duane Hunter said.

The lane runs north and south along 148 Street between 92 Avenue and 100 Avenue. Every house along the route is beautifully decorated.

The annual event began in the sixties and has become a holiday tradition.

No cars are allowed on opening night, freeing up the space for pedestrians to walk the lane.

Organizers have arranged a free park and ride shuttle from the Valley Zoo.

The event is also an important food and fundraiser for Edmonton's Food Bank. Visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation. The food bank would like to collect 30,000 kilograms of food at this event.

Financial donations are also accepted, including cash, credit card and their new text-to-give system.

YEG Candy Cane Lane is open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020.