Ahead of cannabis legalization later this year, a city committee is set to look at where marijuana could be sold and consumed when it is.

The city’s Urban Planning Committee will receive a report from city administration outlining how the city could develop bylaws to handle cannabis legalization.

The report outlines considerations the city will look at, including zoning, business licenses, how cannabis use will be regulated in public, and waste management.

It outlines what each level of government is responsible for in terms of cannabis legalization.

For example, the federal government is in charge of tracking cannabis from seed to sale, licensing and inspecting cannabis production facilities, the system for medical cannabis, advertising and packaging, and cannabis possession and age limits.

Meanwhile, the province is in charge of distribution from producers to stores, and licenses for cannabis stores. At the municipal level, city officials are in charge of zones that will allow cannabis stores, and municipal permits and licenses for cannabis sales.

Provincial and municipal governments share responsibility for rules surrounding public consumption of cannabis, retail locations and rules for operations, separation distances between cannabis stores and other locations, and rules surrounding public consumption of cannabis.

“Are we going to simply apply the smoking rules as we know them today, or are we going to actually treat it like alcohol instead and not have any real public consumption?” Ward 1 Councillor Andrew Knack said.

The report outlines three options for regulating public consumption:

Prohibiting public consumption of cannabis

Allowing for public consumption except in certain areas where it is banned by provincial regulations, and in areas where tobacco smoking is currently banned under the Public Places Bylaw

To regulate public consumption similar to the way alcohol is regulated, restricting public consumption, except for in designated areas

Knack is leaning towards following regulations similar to ones imposed on tobacco use, while taking the opportunity to impose more regulations on tobacco use.

“Right now, as an example, you can go to Fort Edmonton Park and smoke a cigarette anywhere outside in the park,” Knack said. “That actually seems a little odd when you think about it.”

The city said officials have already worked with stakeholders on developing the city’s strategy, and the city has conducted surveys and focus groups in recent months. Feedback was collected on public consumption in February, 2018.

The city plans to gather feedback on permits and licensing in April.

The report is expected to go before the committee Tuesday, April 3.

With files from Jeremy Thompson