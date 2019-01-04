

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





A small community west of Edmonton is saying goodbye to a landmark.

The hamlet of Evansburg’s water tower was demolished Friday after towering over the community since the late 1950s.

The decision to take the tower down piece by piece was made by Yellowhead County in November due to safety concerns and maintenance costs. Another water tower in the small hamlet of Wildwood will also be knocked down.

Although the tower was decommissioned in 1982, it was still held dearly by those who live in the hamlet of fewer than 800.

“I guess I don’t like change that much, but oh well. Can’t stop it,” said Heather Hanson, a resident who lives directly across the street from the tower.

“It’s going to be very strange for quite some time getting used to that. I don’t know what I’m going to do, I’m used to it being there,” added Hanson.

“I think it’s just one of the things that has been a common sight in the community for so many years,” said Matt Macdonald, Manager of Transportation for Yellowhead County. “It just kinda sticks with people, it’s there every day.”

All the metal from the sky high reservoir will be recycled, except for a small plaque, commemorating its construction. It will be salvaged and either stored or displayed.

With files from Bill Fortier