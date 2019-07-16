A new community space is open in downtown Edmonton.

The ICE District has partnered with Boyle Street Community Services to turn the space between the McDonald Loft building and the Boyle Street building into a public courtyard.

The courtyard will serve as a gathering place for the community and features planter boxes for gardening.

Boyle Street Community Services provides programming and support to over 12,000 low income and homeless Edmontonians every year.