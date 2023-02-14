Community members show support for women suing Leduc fire, demand action from council
There was a show of support in Leduc Monday evening for women who allege they experienced systemic discrimination and sexual assault while working for the city's fire department.
Two former female firefighters are suing Leduc Fire Services (LFS). Their allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment and bullying have not been tested in court.
Reports produced by an independent workplace investigator were recently made public as part of the process to get the class-action lawsuit certified.
The findings of investigator Veritas Solutions were referenced by the majority of the 11 people who attended Leduc Civic Centre on Monday to speak to city councillors directly.
"On your way here tonight, were you nervous?" one of the first speakers asked. "Were you worried about the things that people like myself might say to you and about you?"
She continued: "If you felt any of those things on your way here, to your work today, then I am thankful for it. Not because I enjoy the suffering of others, but because I believe it provides you with the unique opportunity to experience a tiny fraction of what women experiencing harassment, abuse and intimidation have experienced in their workplaces."
Another community member told councillors she stood before them "in shocked and disgusted anguish" after reading Veritas' reports.
The investigation found after collecting "hundreds of pages of documentation, e-mails, [and] text messages," that LFS was a "hostile environment for women," noting several concerning patterns of behaviour, including a "spectrum of harassment" ranging from sexual assault and mismanagement by leadership when responding to complaints.
One of the women who filed the lawsuit, Christa Steele, started her career at LFS in 2002, and alleged instances of assault and harassment began once she joined and continued throughout her tenure.
Steele alleged in legal documents that male colleagues exposed themselves to her, touched her inappropriately and forced themselves onto her. She also says co-workers would spread false rumours about her personal and sex life that threatened her safety, like remarks of "watch your back."
She was the last of the speakers to stand before city council Monday evening.
Her voice occasionally wavering, she recounted two years of what seemed to her like continued dismissal by senior city officials.
"If the truth makes you feel uncomfortable, don't blame the truth. Blame the coverup that makes you feel comfortable," Steele told councillors to a round of applause and standing ovation.
Later, she told CTV News Edmonton it had been an emotional night but that she was proud and touched by the community support.
"It's hard to hear," she said of listening to the other speakers read excerpts of the Veritas reports. "But I've read the words. I've said the words a thousand times. It's amazing that all these people have also read the reports and expressed their public support."
Christa Steele speaks with CTV News Edmonton after Leduc city council's meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).
A third community member referenced the adage frequently attributed to Edmund Burke: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
"I start with this quote," she explained, "because the apathy exhibited by this city toward female city employees is the reason I have decided to come forward and speak. Not only is the behaviour of those who committed abuse egregious, but so, too, is the behaviour of those who are willing to turn a blind eye."
FORMER COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR MAYOR'S RESIGNATION
Among the speakers was former councillor Dana Smith, who called for Mayor Bob Young's resignation Monday evening.
"That would be the right thing to do," she said, also receiving a round of applause from the crowd of public speakers. "I have lost complete confidence with this city council and administration. I would request that a formal complaint or investigation be initiated under the council code of conduct … for council's lack of action or intent to be a part of the solution."
However, before she got to speak, Young questioned why she chose a council meeting as her forum.
"You know how the system works. I'm wondering why you've never taken the time to make an appointment with our city manager or anybody to discuss this?" As the crowd booed, Young defended himself: "I think it's a fair question."
Leduc Mayor Bob Young speaks at city council on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).
"I was stunned, to be honest with you," Smith said after the meeting.
"I worked with Mayor Young for four of my terms that I was on council and I also know him personally. So I did not anticipate that. I didn't see it coming."
She added, "I didn't take it personally because this isn't about me. This is about what's going on. If he's that angry and feels like I haven't contacted city council, he is mistaken."
Smith says she first contacted city council in March 2022, almost one year after it had been commissioned, and multiple times after that in an attempt to have their findings released.
Dana Smith, former Leduc councillor, who served four terms from 2004 to 2017, addresses city council on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).
Based on documents filed as part of the lawsuit certification process, Veritas was first contacted to begin an investigation in spring 2021. As the third-party review progressed, investigators uncovered further "varying allegations, information, complaints and evidence."
"When we first engaged in this investigation it was with a smaller scope than what we are now seeing," wrote Veritas' principal director Bob Stenhouse in an email to Leduc's HR leadership.
"Inevitably we came into an investigation looking at the tip of an iceberg," Stenhouse added. "We could not anticipate the number of persons identified as witnesses, and the historical/systemic levels of concerns that our investigators were provided by numerous interviewees."
A summary document was presented to the city in January 2022, with final reports turned over to administration in early summer of that year.
Initially, city staff denied the release of the five Veritas reports, totalling 267 pages, citing privacy concerns. The lawyer representing the women suing the city believes the reporting was "an important piece" of the case to help the court understand the full scope of what was being alleged.
CITY STAFF HARASSED: CITY COMMITTED TO IMPROVING CULTURE
Young opened the council meeting with remarks about the "especially difficult" few weeks city residents, employees and firefighters have had since the Veritas reports were made public.
"The ongoing litigation has made some information public. And this litigation also prevents council and administration from speaking to specifics," he mayor said.
"I understand the incomplete information and few details being released from the city fuelled questions and raised concerns. I wish it could be different. I am disappointed some of our residents feel it is acceptable to phone, email and approach city staff that are not at all involved in the situation and harass them."
But, he pointed out, whether the city has sufficient workplace policies and procedures in place is now before the courts.
"Our fire services team continues to serve this community with an unwavering commitment and the utmost professionalism. They work hard 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to support this community when they are facing their worst moments. I am proud of the work that they do."
Adding that administration has accelerated work on city policies and corporate culture initiatives, he added, "I can assure you that council and administration are committed to a safe, healthy and respectful workplace for all employees and we are focused on the continual improvement in systems, policies, procedures and training."
Last fall, the city announced it hired a new top firefighter to replace George Clancy, who resigned in March 2022 after being named in the lawsuit. In the Veritas report, Clancy had been interviewed in response to allegations of nepotism, favouritism, and his role in responding to allegations of sexual assault.
At the time, the city manager cited the reason for his resignation to be a "personal decision." Young told city council that while the city accepted his resignation, "you would have to contact him to find out the reasons for that."
The mayor added that Leduc had taken "disciplinary action" against an unspecified number of firefighters and that the city was "committed to providing a safe and respectful work environment."
City council unanimously approved $165,000 last April to fund the creation and implementation of a new culture and anti-bullying strategy.
"We are doing our due diligence and working as swiftly as we can to ensure that the City of Leduc is a safe and respectful workplace for everyone," City Manager Derek Prohar said at the time.
"Under my leadership, the culture of this organization will change."
A judge will decide in May whether the suit can go forward as a class action.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato and Chelan Skulski
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees struggle spending Valentine's Day without loved ones
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in Canada are struggling this Valentine’s Day as many are unable to connect in person with loved ones.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
CNN exclusive | Russian convicts say defence ministry is sending them from jail to fight as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine
For months, Russia has been using the shadowy private mercenary company Wagner to bolster its frontline presence with prisoners -- a scheme at first denied and secretive, but then openly promoted by Wagner's owner.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
In which Winnie the Pooh stars in an R-rated slasher movie
The Hundred Acre Wood has seen some pretty unsettling things over the years. A honey jar shortage. Rather blustery days. The omnipresent threat of a Heffalump. But in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,' a new microbudget R-rated horror film, Pooh wades into far darker territory than even Eeyore could have ever imagined.
Ohio derailment aftermath: How worried should people be?
It’s been more than a week since about 50 cars of a freight train derailed in a fiery, mangled mess on the outskirts of East Palestine near the Pennsylvania state line, apparently because of a mechanical issue with a rail car axle. No one was injured in that wreck. But concerns about air quality and the hazardous chemicals on board the train prompted some village residents to leave, and officials later ordered the evacuation of the immediate area as fears grew about a potential explosion of smouldering wreckage.
No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says
Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, six days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.
Calgary
-
Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.
-
ASIRT releases photo of 'seized item' in Feb. 8 police shooting
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team continues to investigate a Calgary police shooting last week and says officers seized what appears to be a firearm from the suspect.
-
'Never appropriate' for politicians to reach out to Crowns: Alberta Justice official
The top civil servant at Alberta Justice says there are no formal rules stopping politicians from directly interfering in court prosecutions, but says his department relies on Crown lawyers knowing the boundaries and pushing back if it happens.
Saskatoon
-
Mayor Charlie Clark concerned about Lighthouse's future with court date looming
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is concerned about the future of the Lighthouse and its effects on the city's homeless community as court documents suggest there are "irreparable cracks" in the board's ability to function.
-
SaskTel plagued by ongoing Saskatoon vandalism spree
SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.
Regina
-
Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official
The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) free agency period.
-
Police 'aware' of situation relating to Moose Jaw Warriors
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) confirmed it is aware of an incident involving four Moose Jaw Warriors.
-
University of Regina rescinds honorary degree awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
The University of Regina (U of R) has rescinded the honorary doctor of laws degree it gave to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond 20 years ago, amid questions around her Indigenous ancestry.
Atlantic
-
Cleanup underway after Nova Scotia sees heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.
-
Nova Scotia spends $30M on 'travel nurses' in long-term care over 18 months
A top government official told Nova Scotia’s standing committee on health Tuesday that a “significant deficit” of long-term care staff led to the province paying $30 million to so-called “travel nurses” to fill gaps in long-term care.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Toronto
-
Ontario insurer demands man maimed in hit-and-run pay care worker less than minimum wage
A Toronto man who was grievously injured in a hit-and-run crash last year says he can’t believe an insurance company is withholding benefits until he finds someone who will care for him for less than minimum wage.
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
Montreal
-
'A bad decision that's going to cost lives': Health-care workers protest cutbacks at Lachine Hospital
Medical professionals and patients are protesting the MUHC's decision to cut back on services at Lachine Hospital, with many saying they're worried it's putting lives at risk.
-
Class-action lawsuit alleges former Montreal principal sexually abused young students
A former Montreal school principal is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students, some as young as seven, during extracurricular activities at his farm in Ontario and his home in the 1970s and 1980s.
-
Gun-control group to tell MPs 'disinformation' muddied assault-style firearm measures
A prominent voice for stricter gun control is poised to tell MPs the federal government's efforts to outlaw assault-style firearms have become mired in disinformation.
Ottawa
-
ORLEANS EXPLOSION
ORLEANS EXPLOSION | Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
-
ORLEANS EXPLOSION
ORLEANS EXPLOSION | Most homeowners' insurance covers explosion damage
Many homeowners in the Orléans area have been busy calling insurance companies following Monday’s explosion and a Canadian insurance expert says they're likely covered.
-
Drivers injured in serious crash on Highway 174
Police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash on Highway 174 east of Trim Road that sent two people to hospital.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
-
Six-hour stand-off ends in Cambridge
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
-
Black History Month: Region of Waterloo councillor 'glad to be at the table' to bring new perspective
For all the years the Region of Waterloo has been electing councillors, it had never elected a Black woman — until recently.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Flurry of objects shot out of the sky leads to UFO speculation
Recent news of unidentified objects being shot out of the sky in Canada and the U.S. has sparked plenty of online chatter.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.
-
Manitoba worst province in Canada for child poverty: report
An annual report has found that Manitoba remains the worst province for child poverty in the country.
Vancouver
-
Court renders decision in case involving defamation, topless video, former B.C. city councillor
A dispute between neighbours that escalated to opposing defamation lawsuits has resulted in a $5,000 judgment in favour of a former Mission, B.C., city councillor and his wife.
-
B.C. woman accused of manslaughter in escort service druggings facing more charges
Additional charges have been laid against a B.C. woman accused of manslaughter in connection with a series of druggings of men who used escort services.
-
$500 million in provincial, federal funding needed to sustain Metro Vancouver's transit system, mayors say
Metro Vancouver’s mayors are asking for a bailout from the federal government to save the region's struggling transit network.
Vancouver Island
-
'Full of carbon monoxide': Island couple says alarm may have saved their lives
A couple in Port Alberni, B.C., is crediting a carbon monoxide detector with potentially saving their lives.
-
Point in Time survey to examine homelessness in Greater Victoria for first time since 2020
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Vancouver Island outreach groups are trying to get a clear picture of what homelessness looks like across the Capital Region.
-
Langford humanitarian group delivers medical supplies and fire rescue equipment to Ukraine
As the Ukrainian hospital system becomes overwhelmed with wounded patients, a small humanitarian group from Langford, B.C., is doing what it can to help in a big way.