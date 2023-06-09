Community Natural Foods opens largest Alberta location in Edmonton

Edmonton's natural food scene is expanding.

Customers lined up Friday morning for the grand opening of Alberta's largest Community Natural Foods.

The Calgary-based organic and natural food store has set up shop in Old Strathcona in the former Planet Organic location at 7917-104 Street. It's the company's first Edmonton location.

"We had an incredible lineup outside the store today," said Community Natural Foods president Ken Keelor. "It means a lot when a community welcomes you."

The company was founded in 1977, and Keelor said there have been plans to expand into Edmonton for some time.

"We should have probably been here years ago," he added. "The face of Edmonton has been changing culturally, so I feel it's time for a store for this community that reflects that."

The store offers local, organic and natural goods including food, supplements and beauty items. Keelor said 2,500 Alberta products are available at the store, including 25 Edmonton brands that were recently added.

The store also offers environmentally-friendly shopping, where customers can bring their own clean bags or containers to the store to buy in bulk.

Until Sunday, the location is celebrating its arrival with giveaways, free samples, educational seminars, and sunflower planting and storytime for kids.

Community Natural Foods will also be making appearances around the city at the Edmonton Fringe Festival, Edmonton Folk Music Festival and Pride events.