EDMONTON -- The owners of a local pizza shop have been overwhelmed with the generosity of their community.

LOVEPIZZA started the campaign to thank frontline workers for their service by delivering pizzas and notes of encouragement to fire stations, hospitals and more. On March 20, they invited their customers to participate by purchasing a $5 'support pizza', helping to offset some of the costs.

Within 48 hours, more than 1,000 'support pizzas' were purchased.

"We have so many amazing organizations in our city that are working so hard right now to keep our most vulnerable safe, healthy and fed," one post reads. "Thank you again for continuing to donate."

The small business has also received donations from their suppliers to help continue the initiative.