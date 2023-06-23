Company charged in 2021 Leduc workplace death

A company has been charged with 14 Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act violations in the death of a Leduc worker in 2021.

The worker was fatally injured on Oct. 30, 2021, when they and three others were transferring pipe to a painting shop. The worker was hit by the pipe in the process.

Sonic Coating Solutions Inc. was charged on May 26.

Among the charges the company faces, it is accused of failing to

have a safe work procedure in place and ensure workers used appropriate equipment;

prevent a worker from standing in proximity to or under a suspended load;

rig a load in a safe manner;

ensure a load did not pass over workers by means of tag lines; and

ensure no part of an operator's or passenger's body extended beyond the side of a vehicle while it was in operation.

The charges have not been proved in court.