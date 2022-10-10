Competition among players helping push Oilers into strong regular season start

Some healthy competition between players is heating things up for the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the start of the regular season.

The Edmonton Oilers were on ice Thanksgiving Day for practice ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the Vancouver Canucks.

While Head Coach Jay Woodcroft wouldn't confirm if Yamamoto would be ready for the opening lineup against the Canucks, he acknowledged his full participation in practice Monday was encouraging.

"I thought it was a positive sign that he was on the ice with us today. He took part in all the drills and appeared to feel good," Woodcroft said.

Jesse Puljujarvi skated in Yamamoto's place for some drills with Evander Kane and Connor McDavid.

Woodcroft said that he's pleased to see that there are people available to be slotted into the top-six lineup. He added that there might even be competition to see who will get the top spots.

"Any time there's competition, it's really positive," he said. "Because usually, in my experience, competition brings out the best in people."

Puljujarvi played "a heck of a game" against the Seattle Kraken, Woodcroft said. The Oilers won 5-3 in that pre-season contest.

"I thought he was physical. I thought he got in the forecheck. He found a way to score a goal — which I'm sure helps his own personal confidence," Woodcroft added. "He did a lot of good things in that game.

"Any time you have a lot of people pushing, it makes your team better and makes it competitive for that ice time, especially that privileged ice time."

Another competition that could be shaping up is who starts in net for the Oilers.

While Jack Campbell was signed to be a starter, Stuart Skinner is showing real potential, Woodcroft said.

"I thought Stuart has come a long way since first drafted into the organization," Woodcroft said. "He's hit a lot of developmental steps along the way. I feel really comfortable with Stuart, because I've seen him take those steps, and at the American League level, our team won a lot of games with Stuart Skinner in net."

The Oilers selected Skinner in 2017 during the third round of the NHL Draft — 78th overall. He played most of last season with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL and starred in 13 games when injuries to Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen pushed him in goal.

His record with the Condors last season was 22-7-5, with a .920 save percentage. He was 6-6-0 with the Oilers.

Woodcroft said the two goaltenders have a positive dynamic and are "great people" that are always cheering each other on. But once in net, the Oilers head coach said they don't want to give the position up.

"And in the end, the benefactor is the Oilers," he added.

'EXPERIENCED GROUP' OF PLAYERS

Centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said the team is hungry for more playoff action this year.

"I think we are definitely physically and mentally prepared," he said. "Obviously, you need a good start. In this league, it's so important. We know that."

He said the aim is to come out flying at the start of the regular season and keep the momentum going.

"We need to keep pushing," Nugent-Hopkins added. "I think we have a good experienced group here whose been through a lot together already."

"We can't take anything for granted," he said. "Those 82 games are just as important to get in there, and then obviously, you do the damage when you get in there."

Defenceman Darnell Nurse says the team has the firepower to make it long this season. Now, the focus is on tightening up defence and transitions.

"Defensively, we could definitely be better," he say. "Help our goalies out more."

"Take away more of those grade A chances that we give up," Nurse added. "If we are able to get our goals down by half a goal to a goal a game, it makes a huge difference, especially at the rate we can score at."

The Oilers have two full practices and a pre-game skate left before the start of the regular season.