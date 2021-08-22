EDMONTON -- Friends and family of a missing man gathered near Kinsmen Park and the river valley to search for the 28-year-old.

Christopher Dafoe was last seen at his home near 110 Avenue and 124 Street last weekend.

Dafoe is described as approximately 185 centimetres (6’1”) tall with brown hair and has a slim build. He has a piercing on his right eyebrow.

“Our son Christopher disappeared without a trace last Saturday,” his father Cam Dafoe said in an interview with CTV News Edmonton.

“We’ve had no leads since. We’ve done all the things we think need doing in terms of searching the area he was last seen and places he might have gone.”

His mother Nancy said it is uncharacteristic for her son to be out of touch with family.

“This just has us completely at a loss,” she shared.

Around 45 people participated in the search on Sunday.

“They are talking to people, sharing the poster, just asking have you seen this guy,” Nancy said.

Both parents expressed their thanks for everyone who joined the search or who has looked at the posters and social media information in the hopes of finding Dafoe.

“We just thank everybody who has taken that – shared it out – for doing so and keeping all eyes out for Christopher,” Cam said. “We dearly want to see him back and safe and healthy with us.”

Anyone with information about Dafoe’s whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.