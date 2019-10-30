EDMONTON – Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand Sweet Kale Blend from the marketplace due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall was issued in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan.

The recalled product has a UPC code of 068820133056 and best before dates of Oct. 28, Oct. 31, Nov. 01, Nov. 02, and Nov. 03.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

It can cause severe symptoms to pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

The recalled items should be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase.