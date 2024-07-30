Concerts, sports and movie screenings: Here's what's happening at Ice District throughout the summer

The Oilers Entertainment Group Sports and Entertainment (OEGSE) has announced its lineup of summer events and concerts.

Seventeen additional events will make a stop at Ice District as a part of the 2024 Summer Solstice Event Series between Aug. 1 and Sept. 21.

Here is the lineup of special acts, sporting events, and concerts heading to Ice District this summer:

Billy Idol, August 1

British singer Billy Idol performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Source: AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)OEGSE is kicking off the 2024 Summer Solstice Event Series in a major way with 80's punk-rock sensation Billy Idol with special guests Platinum Blonde as part of the Rebel Yell 2024 tour.

Hlinka Gretzky Cup, August 5 to 10

Rogers Place will host the Hlinka Gretzky Cup U18 tournament from Aug. 5 to Aug. 10. Team Canada will play an exhibition game against Czechia on Aug. 3 before the tournament begins at the Downtown Community Arena.

Punk in Drublic, August 10 to 11

This year's punk festival will kick-off NOFX's farewell tour at Fan Park where they will headline the event – this will be the last time they perform in Edmonton. Other special guests include The Interrupters, The Real McKenzies, Descendents and more.

Karan Aujla, August 15

Karan Aujla performs during the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese India-born Karan Aujla is making a stop in Edmonton on Aug. 15 for his It Was All A Dream World Tour. Aujla's stylings of Punjabi music will take over Rogers Place Aug. 15.

Ice District Classic, August 16 to 18

The second annual Ice District Classic will feature a three-on-three ball hockey tournament. Teams of ten players will compete in 30-minute games for a weekend of ball hockey action. Fans can attend the tournament for free. Click the link to register your team.

Pride Cup, August 17

The third annual Pride Cup is set to take place at Ice District on Aug. 17. This year's event will feature inclusive hockey games including media vs. community leaders and an Edmonton Oilers alumni vs Edmonton Oil Kings alumni game. Pride Cup is free to attend.

Hozier, August 24

Hozier performs at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Hozier's Unreal Unearth tour makes a stop at Rogers Place on Aug. 24 with special guest Allison Russel serving as the opening act for the evening. Hozier is most known for his international hits Take Me To Church and Too Sweet.

Immersive Cinema Experience: Trolls World Tour, August 25

A free movie screening of Trolls: World Tour starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will be hosted at Ice District Plaza on Aug. 25. Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Kings of Leon, September 2

In this Nov. 10, 2013 file photo, from left, Matthew Followill, Jared Followill, Nathan Followill and Caleb Followill of the band Kings of Leon pose for photographers upon arrival at the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)Kings of Leon, most known for their hits Use Somebody and Sex on Fire, is making time for Edmontonians during their Can We Please Have Fun world tour on Sept. 2 at Rogers Place. Musical duo Phantogram is set to open for the evening.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown, September 6

For pro-wrestling fans, WWE Friday Night Smackdown will take over Rogers Place for a night of high-flying action and heavy-hitters duking it out on Sept. 6.

Immersive Cinema Experience: The Garfield Movie, September 7

A free movie screening of The Garfield Movie starring Chris Pratt, Nicholas Hoult and Snoop Dogg will be shown at Ice District Plaza on Aug. 25. Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Bryson Tiller, September 7

Bryson Tiller's album art for his self-titled album, released on April 2024. (Courtesy: Bryson Tiller)Coming off the release of his new self-titled album, Bryson Tiller is set to take the stage at Rogers Place on Sept. 7 for an evening of hip-hop and rap performances.

Jim Jeffries & Jimmy Carr, September 8

A double dose of headliners is coming to Rogers Place on Sept. 8 with comedians Jim Jeffries and Jimmy Carr performing their foul-mouthed, gut-busting stand-up routines as part of the Charm Offensive tour.

Oktoberfest @ ICE District presented by Condor Airlines, September 12 to 28

Oktoberfest @ Ice District offers Edmontonians a taste of Germany's warmth and hospitality with this 17-day event. With a wide selection of beers, Bavarian cuisine, music and activities, this year's Oktoberfest will have something for the whole daily to enjoy.

Canadian Country Music Awards, September 14

The Canadian Country Music Awards is coming to Rogers Place to recognize Canada's best country acts on Sept. 14. The evening will be hosted by Thomas Rhett along with MacKenzie Porter and will be televised on CTV.

Avril Lavigne, September 16

Avril Lavigne presents as a topless protester rushes the stage during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy MatweyEight-time Grammy nominated and multiple Juno Award winner Avril Lavigne will perform her greatest hits along with special guests Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal and the Serpent and girlfriends at Rogers Place on Sep. 16.

Sam Hunt, September 21

On Sept. 21, Sam Hunt will take his talents to Rogers Place during his Locked Up 2024 tour. Special guests Russel Dickerson and Dalton Dover are set to open for Hunt.

Tickets for the events are available at Ticketmaster or through the Rogers Place website.