Concordia faculty and administration reach agreement ending 'landmark' strike

Faculty members at Concordia University of Edmonton went on strike the morning of Jan. 4, 2022. Faculty members at Concordia University of Edmonton went on strike the morning of Jan. 4, 2022.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the most in-demand skills for Canadian job-seekers

As the job market continues to evolve amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report suggests that employers are looking for candidates with skills that weren't as relevant prior to 2020, including virtual customer service experience and skills in safety management.

Man takes hostages at synagogue, demands prisoner be freed

Authorities said a man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island