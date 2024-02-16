Concordia University employee honoured after more than 40 years of service

Concordia University of Edmonton is honouring a woman who has been part of the campus for more than four decades.

Judy Kruse graduated from Concordia before taking a job in the registrar's office 43 years ago. She's now the university secretary.

On Friday, her legacy was enshrined as officials unveiled the Judy Kruse Student Commons.

Officials say it was hard to keep it a secret from Kruse. Even her family was in on the surprise.

"To see my mom's name reflected upon these walls is a testament not only to her contributions but also to the legacy of her commitment to Concordia, the students, and the lasting impact she has made on the Concordia community," said daughter Jennifer Kruse.

The school's president and vice chancellor says it’s an honour very fitting.

The common area, which opened at the beginning of 2024, will bridge some old parts of the school with ongoing future expansion, and will serve as a gathering spot for students.

"Everything she does is so correct and so focussed on our students," said president and vice chancellor Dr. Tim Loreman.

"It’s hard to go past her name when it comes up for an opportunity like this."

Judy says it’s all a bit overwhelming. A new space in a school that she knows so well, and a name she knows even better.

"The Judy Kruse [Student] Commons? Yeah it’s going to take me some time to get used to!" she said.

"My commitment to Concordia is not about my name, it’s not about me, it’s about the students, it’s about the relationships, it’s about the community."