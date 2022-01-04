Concordia University of Edmonton faculty form picket line at Magrath Campus

Faculty members at Concordia University of Edmonton went on strike Tuesday morning, after their union’s 9 a.m. deadline expired without a deal.

The Concordia University of Edmonton Faculty Association is picketing at the Magrath Campus.

“Our faculty association is dismayed that the administration rejected our reasonable salary proposals,” association president Glynis Price said in a written statement on Tuesday.

“We have bargained since the late spring of 2021 and plan to continue bargaining in good faith to push the administration to improve the workloads and pay of all of our members.”

The association issued a strike notice on Dec. 22 barring a deal at the bargaining table.

It says progress hasn't been made on workloads for employees like librarians and lab instructors, and that salary and discipline issues concerning all members weren't addressed.

The faculty association believes the university can afford to meet members' demands, having recorded surpluses over $7 million the previous two years and spending $1.75 million on Magrath Mansion.

More than 95 per cent of members voted on taking job action, with 90 per cent in favour.

The association will post updates to students on its website. Classes were scheduled to begin virtually on Jan. 6.

An unknown number of students supportive of the association's goals have formed a group called the Students Supporting CUE Faculty Association, and plan to join the picket line.

When the faculty association sent formal notice of a strike, the university's bargaining team told CTV News Edmonton it was still "hopeful we can reach a fair and equitable agreement that maintains stability for our students" and promised to remain a constructive player at the bargaining table.

Neither the university or faculty association provided CTV News Edmonton with updated comments.

The association represents 82 full-time professors, librarians, placement coordinators and lab instructors.