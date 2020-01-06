EDMONTON -- Starting on New Year's Day, condominium corporations can now ask for up to a maximum of $50,000 from a condo owner to cover the insurance deductible for any damage occurring in his or her suite.

The new regulation is intended to hold individual owners to account for damage and keep other from paying for negligence of neighbours.

"It will become litigious. It will become complicated, and it's not black and white, but obviously the condominium corporation has a huge hammer over owners," said lawyer Roberto Noce.

Noce worries the burden of proof is too low, and that condo corporations only need to determine where damage started, and not necessarily why or how.

"In the event the loss occurred in that person’s unit, the condo corporation does not have to prove negligence at all.”

He urges condo owners and renters to go over their insurance policy and request deductible insurance if needed.

With files from Joey Slattery