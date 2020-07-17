EDMONTON -- Ken Chinn, lead singer of punk band SNFU also known as Mr. Chi Pig, is being remembered around the world for his musical style and on-stage energy.

Chinn died Thursday at the age of 57 in Vancouver, B.C.

SNFU had its origins in Edmonton in 1981, but was soon a legend in the world of punk for frenzied and chaotic performances.

"The energy, the excitement, bodies flying everywhere, just fun," Dove Brown recalled of the first SNFU concert she went to.

"That’s when I learned to slam dance for the first time. And did a couple of stage dives. I don’t do that anymore."

Brown's band, Jr. Gone Wild, would do many shows with SNFU over the years.

One New Year's Eve, without a gig, they decided to put a show on themselves at Brown's house.

"So the New Year’s Eve gig that was free for everybody to get into was SNFU and Jr. Gone Wild. In the basement."

SNFU would move to Vancouver, sign with an American record label and tour the world – all the while Chinn was developing a reputation as one of the best frontmen in music.

The maker of a documentary about Chinn, Open Your Mouth and Say Mr. Chi Pig, described him as "an absolute tornado on stage."

Sean Shaul says Chinn will be missed around the world.

"Just cruising through some of the posts on Twitter today and last night, half of it’s not in English, from places all over the world, and the only word you can pick out is Chi Pig."

"It's sad for everybody. Huge, huge influence," Brown added.

"As far as Ken and his legacy goes, I expect to be very, very old and grey and still hear people talk about Ken Chinn and SNFU."

The cause of Chinn's death has not been made public.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil