A student at a north Edmonton elementary school has been diagnosed with diphtheria.

Edmonton Public Schools told CTV News Edmonton it has informed Evansdale School families a student has a case of diphtheria.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is now contacting "a small group of individuals" who may have been in contact with the student.

There are no other confirmed cases of diphtheria in the school, AHS said, and risk to the public is "extremely low."

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that causes inflammation in the upper respiratory tract, AHS said. It can be spread through respiratory secretions and skin contact.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat and loss of appetite, and in severe cases, extreme neck swelling.

Diphtheria vaccines are available in Alberta free of charge.