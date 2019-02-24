Alberta Health Services is warning the Edmonton area that a person with a lab-confirmed case of measles visited Leduc while infectious.

The person flew from Vancouver to Edmonton on Feb. 12 on Air Canada flight AC236, which arrived at the Edmonton International Airport at 12:54 p.m.

There were several locations of potential exposure in Leduc on that day, including the airport shuttle (when it visited the Paradise Inn and Suites, Crystal Star Inn, Wyndham Garden Edmonton Airport, and Wingate by Wyndham) between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., the Walmart Supercentre on Discovery Way between 5 and 7 p.m., and Stars Inn Hotel overnight.

The shuttle was again exposed on Feb. 13 during a pick up at Crystal Star Inn.

The person flew to Inuvik, N.W.T, on Canadian North Flight #5T-444 at 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 13.

“Individuals who were in the above-noted locations at the time frames indicated and who were born after 1970, and have not already had measles disease or have not received two doses of measles vaccine, may be at risk for developing measles,” AHS said in a news release.

It also said post-exposure immunization is ineffective due to the timeframe of potential exposure. AHS recommended individuals monitor their symptoms for three weeks after Feb. 12 or 13, or until March 5.

Those who see symptoms develop are asked to stay at home and call Health Link at 811 before visiting a health care facility.

Symptoms of measles may include a fever of 38.3 C or higher; a cough, runny nose or red eyes; and a red blotchy rash that appears between three and seven days after the fever starts, originating behind the ears and on the face then spreading down the body.

Measles is considered extremely contagious.

There is no treatment, but it can be prevented through immunization. In Alberta, a vaccine is offered freely.

Those who don’t know their or their child’s immunization history can call their local public health office or Health Link for more information.

More information can be found online.

Ten cases of measles have been confirmed in B.C.