EDMONTON -- An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a confrontation with police early Wednesday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service was called to a fight that involved a weapon in a home in the area of 62 Avenue and 178 Street at approximately 4:15 a.m.

The man tried to leave the home as police arrived, EPS said. A confrontation started and officers used physical force to get him under control.

He was taken into custody and then to hospital with serious injuries.

He’s recovering there, police said.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the use of force by police.