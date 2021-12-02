Confusion at Canadian airports: Few details on COVID-19 testing rules for travellers

A Southern China Airlines flight from Guangzhou, China arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A Southern China Airlines flight from Guangzhou, China arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Edmonton Top Stories