The deaths of three people on January 9 near Conklin may have been caused by a faulty exhaust system, RCMP said.

Mounties responded to a call for assistance about three unresponsive people inside a vehicle on Laguna Access Road at approximately 12:25 p.m.

The driver, 29-year-old Cade Lavallee, 22-year-old Tanisha Peterson and 21-year-old Tristan Dave-Lawrence were pronounced dead on scene.

A mechanical inspection was completed on the vehicle and police determined that a faulty exhaust system may have caused exhaust to enter the vehicle’s cabin, but it is unknown if this was an existing problem or a recent occurrence.