Connor McDavid, Oilers ready to face the Maple Leafs after brief injury scare

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing

The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island