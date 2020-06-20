EDMONTON -- A Connor McDavid rookie patch card sold for a whopping US$135,811, setting the record for most expensive modern hockey trading card.

The starting bid began at US$2,500 on May 17, jumping to more than US$113,000 on Friday, according to the Lelands auctions website.

The card, a 2015-16 "Upper Deck The Cup" rookie patch signed by the Edmonton Oilers captain, came from a pack at Jaspys Sports Cards & Collectibles in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The card includes a photo of McDavid wearing the Oilers' white jersey, his signature, and a white, blue and orange patch. The back of the card features McDavid's stats in his three seasons with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The Oilers captain previously held the record for the most expensive hockey card. In 2018, his "2015 Upper Deck The Cup" rookie card sold for US$55,655.